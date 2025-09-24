Bilic, who won promotion to the Premier League with Albion in 2020 before being axed early the following campaign - has been linked with a shock return to the top flight.

The Croatian, who first managed in England with West Ham - has been named as a potential replacement for Graham Potter, with the former Albion full back said to be close to losing his job at the London Stadium.

According to the Guardian, Potter is 'clinging onto his job', and West Ham are lining up replacements.

Top of their list is former Wolves hero Nuno, who is available after his shock departure from Nottingham Forest amid a falling out with the club's owner.

However, reports state Nuno may be too expensive and he is willing to wait for another job if his terms cannot be met.

That has led some figures in the club to push for a return for ex-Baggies boss Bilic until the end of the season.

After Albion, he moved to China and then Watford before a stint with Al-Fateh in Saudi Arabia last year.

He is out of work and is said to be interested in returning - with some at the club described as thinking he could be a 'galvanising force' after a poor start to the season.

The reports have also suggested he may make a move to bring former players Mark Noble and James Collins onto his Hammers' coaching staff.