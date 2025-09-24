Michael Appleton aware of the importance of points as Shrewsbury boss

Before the trip to Harrogate at the weekend, Salop’s performances had improved - but they had just the one win to show for it, which came against Barnet.

The 2-0 defeat at the Exercise Stadium at the weekend made it the sixth loss of the campaign for Appleton and his Shrews team in what has been a disappointing start.

They have five points from the 27 available to them at the start of the season, and the head coach is aware that things need to improve.

He said: “We're not going to let the insanity phrase drip into what we're trying to do. We feel we are doing the right things to win games of football, and we'll never step away from our responsibilities.