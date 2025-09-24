Market Drayton Town boss remains confident about staging recovery

Drayton find themselves third-bottom of the First Division South with just eight points after 10 matches.

But Dawson is confident the Gingerbread Men can stage a recovery after a frustrating period of inconsistency.

Town drew 3-3 against 10-man Shawbury United - the visitors inspired by new signing Jamie King - in an entertaining Shropshire derby last Friday night in front of a gate of 224 at Greenfields. That came after a spirited and unfortunate 2-1 defeat at play-off sitting Sandbach.

"Our aim at the start was to get into the play-offs, if you crunch the numbers if we win 60 or 65 per cent of our remaining games we will get in the play-offs," Dawson said. "I think that's very doable but we've got to start being more ruthless as individuals.

"Once that drops we will be golden. Sam Preece will be a big pick-up for the club with his goalscoring instincts.

"We're very positive still, the chairman is very positive still. We can see in our performances that we're very close to being a very good team. We have to tighten up on set-pieces."

The thriller against Shawbury stood at 3-2 Drayton at half-time in a rollercoaster affair.

Experience attacker King, signed from Telford Town, put Shawbury 1-0 and 2-1 up with two crackers from range but exciting new Drayton recruit Sam Preece, a striker from Bridgnorth Spartans, and Harry Minshall equalised.

Shawbury had been condemned to 10 men with Marc Stallard's dismissal and Archie Russell put Town 3-2 up with a fine header.

But King's wicked free-kick was deflected in for his hat-trick after the break. The Shawbury star could have had four, but Drayton goalkeeper Matt Holmes made a fine penalty save to preserve the point.

"It probably feels like two points lost given the chances at the end to win," Dawson said.

"There were loads of positives from Sandbach before, we played differently and let them have the ball. They scored twice from set-pieces which could have been a handball and a foul. But it was a really good performance.

"There wasn't much we could do for two of Shawbury's goals, you just tip your hat at two wonderstrikes. It was worth £5 for any neutrals that came to watch. Everybody around the ground was buzzing.

Drayton park league action this weekend as the Marcon League Cup takes precedent and a tricky trip to face Eccleshall.

Drayton are set to welcome former Ball Hay Green forward Brad Wilson after injury. Former Whitchurch Alport midfielder Dylan Bath has signed.