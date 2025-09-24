Liam Keen analysis: An unexpected change but effective display saw improvement in Wolves' Carabao Cup win

The Premier League is Wolves' priority and after five consecutive defeats, Vitor Pereira must find a way to impact top flight games.

But a better display and much-needed result will provide some respite and should help build confidence after Wolves beat the Toffees.

Formation

Pereira has made changes to his team every week and it has been incredibly difficult to predict what line-up he will select.

It was expected that he would make changes to the starting XI again - and he made nine in total - but it was wholly unexpected that he would switch to a back four.

The head coach played a 5-2-3 consistently when he arrived last season and started this campaign in the same way.

In recent weeks he has begun to experiment with a midfield three and front two, but always maintaining his three centre-backs and two wing-backs as the cornerstone of his system.

Even when questioned about his slight change in formation, Pereira insisted he had the ability to tweak it further up the pitch, but that the squad was built for his defensive shape.

That was abandoned against Everton and Pereira - in his search to find something that will work and a shred of positivity - landed on a back four. He then admitted after the game that his own feelings on it are unimportant and he must find a way to make the players happy, get results and he is prepared to be flexible with his formation.