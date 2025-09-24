It was widely known Albion were going to need to move players on in the transfer window - but while eyes were firmly elsewhere Furlong sealed a £4m move to Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys, fresh from relegation from the Premier League made their move with Albion bringing in a hefty transfer fee, way above what the club had originally paid out to QPR in 2019.

Furlong has featured already for the East Anglian side who have had an indifferent time back in the Championship.

He has opened up on the decision to make the move to Ipswich in an interview with the East Anglian Times - citing why his time at Albion had come to an end: "

He said: "It's never easy leaving somewhere you’ve been for a long time and somewhere that I really liked working and playing.

“It’s a strange feeling when you leave somewhere that you've been for a long time.

"You get comfortable there - you get to know everything about the ground, everything about your routine - so going somewhere new can be quite daunting.

Furlong during one of his final appearances for Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"Equally, you can settle in quite well and quite quickly with the boys and the staff here because everyone makes you feel so welcome. It’s just a case of getting on with the job now."

Furlong was the latest Albion player to become part of what fans were jokingly calling Ipswich Town's West Brom recruitment drive.

In the last year they have signed the whole of the Albion back four, in Alex Palmer, Dara O'Shea, Cedric Kipre and Conor Townsend - as well as former back up keeper David Button.

Furlong has been added to that list - and has also heaped praise on one of the other ex-Baggies and former Albion academy graduate.

He added: "I’ve come into a new environment with new people, but of course I know five of them already and a lot of them play very near to me on the pitch as well. They’re great players, a nice group of lads and it’s good to be with them again.

“Seeing Dara get the armband here is no surprise to me. From day one, when he was young at West Brom, he always had a great attitude and led by example. I think him being the captain makes perfect sense in my mind. I could see that before I came and now I'm here I can see it even clearer.”