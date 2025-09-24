Four Shrewsbury Town talking points following dismal defeat at Harrogate

It felt like a big match before the game. Salop had won just one league match all season, their previous away game at Barnet, and Harrogate had lost their last four successive games.

Both teams are near the bottom of the table, and it felt like a six-pointer, even at this early stage of the campaign.

Yet Town produced another limp display in North Yorkshire, and their predicament has only worsened as a result.

Michael Appleton under pressure

The Town head coach is a likeable guy, but his win record in charge of the Shropshire side is hard to look at. In the 21 matches he has overseen, he has won three, drawn four and lost 14.

The context to that is he took charge of Salop at the back end of last season when the club was in complete disarray, and relegation was a formality. The squad he inherited was clearly nowhere near good enough to compete in League One.