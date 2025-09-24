Championships serve up a feast of tennis and enjoyment

The popular annual event – the highlight of the local tennis calendar – served up a host of quality tennis from all ages throughout an enjoyable week.

Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club and Town Walls Tennis Club – neighbouring clubs in the county town – joined forces to host the Championships.

Players from 26 tennis clubs across Shropshire entered the event, with 295 entries received in the different age group categories from a total of 186 players.

Tennis Shropshire chair Mark Wilson said: “The whole week was an outstanding success. Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club and Town Walls Tennis Club worked so well together to give us a superb venue.

"It was universally praised for the facilities they laid on, the support they gave us, the courts, and also just how well they accommodated spectators and supporters.

“Whether it was sitting on the bank at Town Walls, or sitting on the benches at Shrewsbury Lawn, it was a great atmosphere, wonderfully positive.

“The quality of the tennis was superb. All of the week’s winners were very worthy winners, but all the competitors, everyone who took part, should be very proud of themselves because the tennis was so good to watch.

"The weather tried to cause us problems, but people were very flexible and accommodating in allowing schedule changes to deal with the weather, especially on the last day when we had to finish by 2pm ahead of the presentation of trophies taking place.

"Thank you to everybody, all the competitors and volunteers, for all their support throughout an excellent week.”

Singles and doubles competitions were played in a wide range of age categories, from under-eights to over-55s.

It was a real festival of Shropshire tennis, with some matches being played late into the evening, while players and spectators enjoyed having the chance to spend time with each other and socialise.

Wilson added: “There was a lot of work that went on both before and during the tournament to make it such a success.

"I would particularly like to thank Jeremy Johnston, chair of Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club, and Jane Gibson, chair of Town Walls Tennis Club, and their hard-working teams of volunteers for all they did.

“They were there every day making sure everything ran smoothly. Thank you to Amy Dannatt, who did an outstanding job as referee, and also to Simon Haddleton for his contribution beforehand.”

A full list of winners from Tennis Shropshire’s County Championships can be viewed at https://www.tennisshropshire.co.uk/compete/county-tennis-championships/