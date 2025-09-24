Carabao Cup: Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Everton as star gets 8/10

Sam Johnstone

The goalkeeper was not tested on too many occasions, but when called upon he was solid and commanded his box well.

Commanding: 7

Matt Doherty

Back into the side and Doherty proved why his experience and Premier League nous will still be important to this team.

Recalled: 7

Santi Bueno

Despite the odd error, Bueno was far more aggressive and put his body on the line for his team in a solid display.

Aggressive: 7

Ladislav Krejci

The summer signing continues his good start to life at Wolves with an assured display full of technical quality and physical fight.

Quality: 7