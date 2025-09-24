Carabao Cup: Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Everton as star gets 8/10
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the Carabao Cup win over Everton.
Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
Sam Johnstone
The goalkeeper was not tested on too many occasions, but when called upon he was solid and commanded his box well.
Commanding: 7
Matt Doherty
Back into the side and Doherty proved why his experience and Premier League nous will still be important to this team.
Recalled: 7
Santi Bueno
Despite the odd error, Bueno was far more aggressive and put his body on the line for his team in a solid display.
Aggressive: 7
Ladislav Krejci
The summer signing continues his good start to life at Wolves with an assured display full of technical quality and physical fight.
Quality: 7