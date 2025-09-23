Wrockwardine Wood duo target yet more silverware - bowls round-up

Shock winners of the County Doubles last month, the Wrockwardine Wood mates added the Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League’s doubles title to that haul, having helped the club win the Shropshire veterans consolation team knockout trophy earlier in the week.

And tomorrow Gaut, Faulkner and the Wrockites take on Newport D for the Mid Shropshire seniors Charity Consolation honour at the league’s finals and present day at Bylet.

Newport A and first division champions St Georges A do battle for the main Charity Cup in another six-a-side tie that also starts at 1.30pm, the finals to be followed by the presentation of league trophies and prize money at approximately 3.30.

Unbeatable doubles duo Gaut & Faulkner saw off Alan Smith & Ian Edwards of Newport 21-16 in the league final at Edgmond, with the losing semi-finalists being Tony Roche & Nick Davies (SJB) and Tim Ealey & Rob Renke (Bylet).

Oswestry Floodlight competition

The Oswestry Bowling League’s consolation prizes in its season-ending Floodlight competition are up for grabs tonight in Wrexham.

Llanymynech A take on Plas Kynaston and Llanrhaeadr tackle Johnstown in the semi-finals at Bersham BC from 7pm, which will be followed by the final.

Also tonight, the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League have a special meeting at Bowring BC in Wellington (7.30pm) with the main focus being on preparing for the presentation dinner.

Bowlers wishing to attend the function at the new venue of The Shropshire on Friday, November 14 must book their places via their club secretaries before the meeting.

Clash of dates

An unfortunate clash of dates tonight has forced a number of bowlers to choose between two big ladies events on the Shropshire scene.

The County Women’s Cup final sees record winners Wrockwardine Wood take on Bowring at Shifnal at 7pm for the Eric James Salver.

But not too far away, at Stockton, the Shrewsbury Ladies League’s Champion of Champions, played in honour of Mabel Finnigan, goes ahead at much the same time.

Bowring, having returned to women’s evening league action just this year, are hoping for a cup upset against a Wood team that again finished as league runners-up to Allscott Heath.