Top marks for Ludlow, first defeat for Newport and Bridgnorth beaten - rugby round-up

​The Linney men produced their best performance of the season to beat Luctionias seconds 17-0 in Regional Two Midlands West.

And Tench, who saw Jack Small score two tries and Jack Lines one and two conversions and penalty, was delighted to see further signs of growth from his side.

"It was a nice victory for the club and the boys," said Tench. "There were a lot of smiles on faces around the club afterwards.

Ludlow centre Jack Lines gets in an offload to full-back AJ Rocke despite the attentions of two Luctonians defenders (Picture: Trevor Patchett)

"Conditions were really poor, so it didn't allow for the most flamboyant of games to happen.

"In those conditions, there were a lot of errors from both sides, but I just felt that we probably had a bit more maturity about us.

"And what was really nice is that every week since the opening round against Moseley, the boys have taken on the learnings from each game and each review.

Ludlow skipper Charlie Doyle attempts to charge down the box kick of the Luctonians scrum-half (Picture: Trevor Patchett)

"We had put together a game plan that we though might work during the week leading up to the game, and the boys were outstanding in their delivery of the game plan. They delivered on the day.

"It's not easy to keep a team down to nil, and particularly a team such as Luctonians that are a high-scoring, free-flowing team.

"We could have easily let Luctonians score, there was a period where they were camped on our try-line and the hard work and determination of our defence kept them out. It was outstanding from the boys."

First defeat for Newport

​Newport paid the price for their ill-discipline as they suffered their first defeat of the season in rugby’s Regional One Midlands.

​The Old Showground outfit picked up four yellow cards and one red as they slipped to a 33-29 reverse at Newent.

"It was a bad day at the office for us,” said director of rugby Steve Dolphin. "Poor discipline from us and a very disappointing end to the match.”

Uluaki Kale scored two tries and Ollie Bird and Jack Ingram one each, while Benny Elliot added two conversions and a penalty and Dan Robinson one conversion as Newport looked set to defy the odds before they were punished late on.

"We played 32 minutes with 13 men and a lot of the game with just 14,” added Dolphin. “And eventually, I guess, it took its toll. We made a couple of mistakes late on and they punished us.

“We were 10 points clear with literally a few minutes to go.

"We made it very difficult for ourselves with our game management, overall discipline, and we gave away too many penalties.

“But we still managed to get ourselves into a position where we should have maintained the lead and won the game.

"That's rugby and we walked off the pitch bitterly disappointed, but we have got to look at ourselves for the reasons why we didn’t get that victory because it was a game we certainly should have won.

"The official wasn’t happy with what he was seeing. We had four yellow cards and one red card and that made the game extremely challenging for us.

“Things just didn't go to plan and it was very tough afternoon.”

Bridgnorth beaten

​Bridgnorth paid the penalty for a lack of game management as they were pegged back late on in their latest outing in rugby’s Regional One Midlands.

​The All Blacks were close to securing a hard-fought win at Drybrook on Saturday after going 22-15 up with just five minutes remaining.

But a series of penalties checked their charge towards the finish line with the home side being awarded a penalty try on the last play of the game to tie the score at 22-22.

Jack Cole, Jacob Tomkinson and Elliot Murphy scored Bridgnorth’s tries, with Murphy adding seven points with his boot.

"It was what we expected, Drybrook are a very, very tough team at home,” said head coach Richard Phillips. "They have got a really good forward pack, who will tackle all day, loads of passion, loads of heart, they are a good team.

"We were disappointed not to get the win because with five minutes to go we scored a converted try to make it 22-15.

"And then in the last five minutes we gave away several penalties and free-kicks which accumulated in them getting awarded a penalty try at the scrum, which is obviously an automatic seven points, and that was the last play of the game.

"It was very frustrating because the last two games our discipline has been excellent, really good.

"The week before, against Bournville, I think our first penalty given away was on 33 minutes, whereas on Saturday we gave away several high tackles and silly little errors where our heads weren't in the moment.

"I think we just lacked that little bit of game management in those last five minutes.”

Glee for Clee Hill

Clee Hill winger Catherine Clulee touches down for her team's second try against Kidderminster Carolians on Sunday (Picture: Trevor Patchett)

Clee Hill made a great start to the season in Women's NC Two Midlands (West) by shutting out Kidderminster Carolians.

They cruised to a 31-0 victory thanks to tries from captain Sadie Hall, Catherine Clulee, Emily Walsh, Harriet Beaumont and Sammy Harper - plus three conversions form Emily Edwards.