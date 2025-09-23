The New Saints happy to have Wilson back ahead of Flint clash

Wilson made his third debut for the club when he was introduced off the bench as a substitute in Friday’s 3-1 victory at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

It was a third consecutive league win for TNS and, after Caernarfon Town lost 2-1 at home to Penybont the following day, Saints replaced them as leaders on goal difference.

The return to Park Hall of Wilson, who made his international debut for Kenya earlier this year, was announced by Saints ahead of their latest win in the capital.

“He adds more depth and more dimension to the squad and the team as well,” said head coach Harrison, who sent on Wilson as a sub 20 minutes from time against Cardiff Met. “We can’t have enough of good players. It increases the competition for places as well, so we’re looking forward to him getting fitter and getting more minutes and more training minutes.

“He’s not really done much for a long time, but now he’s back with us and he’s signed a long-term contract, then he’ll be working as hard as he can and getting him in the best condition to score goals like he did last season.”

Wilson initially signed for TNS in September 2022 from Newcastle United and, after leaving for Bradford City, he returned to Park Hall on loan from the Yorkshire club early last season.

He is now back with Saints on a permanent basis after leaving Bradford earlier this month.

Flint, this evening’s visitors to Oswestry, are currently ninth in the table and drew 0-0 at home to Barry Town United on Saturday.

