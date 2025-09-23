"I missed their smile" - Vitor Pereira delighted with Wolves' Carabao Cup win

Wolves banished the negativity of their Premier League defeat to Leeds at the weekend with an improved performance against the Toffees at Molineux.

Pereira, delighted with the overall performance, was even happier to see a positive outlook from his players and the Molineux crowd.

"I'm very happy because the first half was maybe the best first half this season," the head coach said.

"With personality, quality, controlling the game and controlling the pace, creating problems.

"And in the second half the spirit of the team, trying to defend well, to be compact, to create situations on the counter-attack and we score the second goal.