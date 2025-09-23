"I believe in the character of my team" - Wolves boss confident of much-needed improvement

Fans are disillusioned and Wolves face another difficult relegation battle after falling to five consecutive defeats.

Pereira retains belief in the 'character' of his players, but does concede that many of his six summer signings are not yet up to speed.

"The new players need time to understand the pace, the physicality and the quality of this league," Pereira said.

"It's not easy to come from other leagues and start to perform.

"I spoke before the game about Fer Lopez, he has a lot of quality, technical quality.

"But playing in the Spanish league is not playing in the Premier League. The pace, pressure, the contact, the referees - everything is different.