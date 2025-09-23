Fan column: Football is a results game and Wolves are running out of time

‘You sold the team, now sell the club,’ was the resounding thumbs-down delivered by the South Bank after the latest fiasco against Leeds and the sentiment was wholly understandable.

If only the solution to our mounting decline was that simple.

Fosun won’t be going anywhere in a hurry and that may be bitterly frustrating but it’s the stark reality. The response of the owners is to extend the contract of the current Head coach in much the same way as they supported the previous incumbent.

Their approach can be interpreted in different ways; the club’s stance no doubt being that their resolute actions represent stability and continuity with irreversible confidence in Pereira. Others might construe the policy as a misguided repeat of a previous outlandish decision.