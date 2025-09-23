Dave Edwards: Another chastening weekend for Vitor Pereira’s Wolves

I did not see it coming after the opening goal, which was a fabulous goal by Ladislav Krejci.

Wolves had taken the lead for the first time in a game this season. It was against a side that had been really struggling to score goals themselves and struggling for confidence after conceding late against Fulham the week before.

It was all set up for Wolves, which makes what happened after that goal even more alarming.

They became very, very passive. They dropped deep inside their own half and into their shape.

I do understand that at times in the Premier League that is something that you are going to have to do.

But when you are playing a newly promoted team and you have gone 1-0 up, that is when you need to raise the intensity and show why you are an established Premier League team and go for the kill.