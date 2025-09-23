Carabao Cup: Wolves v Everton preview - Vitor Pereira keen to build confidence with cup win
Vitor Pereira believes a Carabao Cup win tonight over Everton will do wonders for Wolves' confidence amid a tough start to the season.
The club's only triumph so far this campaign came with a 3-2 comeback win over West Ham in the last round of the competition, as they have lost all five of their opening Premier League games.
Tonight's clash is a replay of the top flight fixture at the end of August, where the Toffees picked up a 3-2 win, and Wolves will be hoping for a different outcome in the third round of the Carabao Cup at Molineux.
Pereira knows the importance a win could have tonight, as Wolves look for any respite from their poor league form.
"A win gives us confidence," the head coach said.
"We don't have time to think a lot about this game, we need to focus on the next one.
"We need to improve, I need to improve myself, and we'll try to do it."
Pereira will have a decision to make on his team selection and whether he plays a stronger side to win the game, or uses it as an opportunity to give minutes to others.