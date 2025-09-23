Callister wraps up Series on a high with a golden double

Just six seconds separated gold from silver as the Aerologic rider edged out Tomos Hales in the 16th and final round of the Friction Hydraulics Series.

Twice cancelled due to unexpected traffic lights on the Berriew course, the Championship was transferred to the popular D25/23T Tern Hill-Shawbirch course, and saw three final outstanding Series medals settled.

Callister retained the The Freeston Trophy with a fabulous effort of 52 minutes, 34 seconds to beat Wrekinsport’s Hales.

Callister led Aerologic to Team gold, too, with great back-up from Mark Pritchard and Jonathan Mills-Keeling as they posted a combined 2:43:10.

But the victorious Callister admitted he was not feeling at his best, however, thanks to taking up a new cycling discipline.

“Really pleased to of retained my title and take gold," said Calister. "I didn’t think I was going to as my legs were not feeling good after starting cyclo-cross. But I pushed as hard as I could despite some traffic hold ups.”

Simon Romei not only had interest in 25 Championship medals, but also a vital head-to-head against Paramount club-mate Chris Riley for overall Series bronze.

Romei had a 20-point advantage going into the final round, and secured his third medal of the day to join overall bronze and Veterans' 25 silver with 53:08 on actual, pushing out Jonathan Whittaker by 31 seconds, and registering +14:00 on Veterans' Standard to put an end to Riley’s challenge.

Riley didn’t go home empty-handed as he took 25 Veterans' bronze with +12:45, beating Hafren CC’s Bryn Davies by 1:04.

There was no stopping Deb Hutson-Lumb, who retained The Veterans' 25 Mile Trophy for the third year running after posting a superb Veterans' plus of +15:38 to take the gold medal.

Hutson-Lumb clocked a fabulous actual 59:52 to capture female silver, but even she had no answer for a rider in imperial form during 2025, Hayley Wells.

Wells retained The Brian and Gill Morrison Trophy and took gold in 57:28, and has won all 12 of the Friction Series rounds she has entered. Bronze went to Paramount’s Thea Osmund-Smith.

In the 25 Road Bike Championship, it was another Paramount rider, Jon Goh, riding a lap of honour as he retained the Shropshire Road Bike 25 Mile Championship Trophy.

That left two overall medals in play, with Paramount’s Emma Brown taking the Road Bike bronze, while Jess Bufton captured The Shropshire Junior Championship Shield and Friction Junior Series gold.