Shropshire Premier trophy heads the way of Castlefields for the second season running

The Shrewsbury side knew just three winners were required at home to bottom side Horsehay, but completed the job in style to finish clear of chasers Sir John Bayley.

It also meant successive 12-0 triumphs as Castlefields turned on the afterburners when required at the tail-end of a season of thrilling standard.

Both Fields and Bayley finish the 2025 league campaign with 23 wins and just three defeats. The Telford challengers had the upper hand for a lot of the campaign, but the champions - who snatched a dramatic crown on the final day of last season - proved too strong.

They dismantled Horsehay - who face the play-off for survival next week - by a 252-127 aggregate on an evening of dominance. Rich Goddard recorded the biggest winner of 21-3, which Andrew Judson (21-4) just behind.

Bottom side Horsehay, who finished 25 points adrift of Hanmer and already knew their fate, will tackle either Mid Shropshire champions Sinclair or Market Drayton winners Woore on Friday week (October 3) for survival.

Bayley kept up their side of the bargain on the final day with a dominant display of their own to thrash Highley 11-1 (245-167).

Reece Farr’s 21-5 was Bayley’s best effort while Jamie Holdcroft, with 21-14, secured Highley’s sole winner.

For the runners-up there are positives to take in pushing Castlefields so close with hope of going one better next season.

Highley recorded a best-ever finish of seventh, though hopes of a possible fifth were dashed by Burway and Hanwood successes.

Hanwood claimed fifth by holding off the advances of Burway by means of an impressive final-day win on the road at Hanmer.

The second-bottom Welsh hosts were safe in the knowledge they could not drop to bottom spot and a close contest made for a good watch, with the Shrewsbury visitors just too strong in a 7-5 win.

Hanwood's 230-218 success included a big win for Richard Lawson (21-11). Jacob Jones carded the same scoreline for Hanmer.

Burway finished the season just seven points further back in sixth but ended with an eye-catching 8-4 win over Wrockwardine Wood, whose finish of third was guaranteed.

Liam and Adam Dovey impressed for the Ludlow hosts to see off Aaron King and Steve Roberts 21-8 and 21-9 respectively.

A mid-table affair went the way of hosts Wem USC, who held off Meole Brace to secure eighth.

Wem clinched an 8-4 victory with an aggregate of 227-181 to finish just four points ahead of Meole having recorded 12 wins this term to the Shrewsbury side's 10.

George Williams (21-5), Darren Fitzpatrick (21-7) and Tim Jordan (21-8) enjoyed big scorelines in their final face-offs.

Third-bottom Bylet got one over St Georges, who finished 10, with a 7-5 home success in the tightest contest of the evening, ending 218-209.

Ifton had fourth place wrapped up but won for a 17th time to match Wrockwardine's record with a comfortable 9-3 (236-180) victory over Adderley, who finish 11th.