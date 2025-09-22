Liam Keen analysis: Embarrassing defeat shows how far Wolves have fallen

Vitor Pereira's side have been the worst team in the top flight in the opening five games and we are left with more questions than answers.

To put it bluntly, Wolves were appalling against Leeds United on Saturday. It was embarrassing and the club's hierarchy should be mortified at the product Wolves are putting out there every week at the moment.

Vitor Pereira got it wrong with his team selection but the players are also badly letting him and the supporters down.

As we have become used to so far this season, Wolves' starting XI offered up more surprises. Keeping Rodrigo Gomes in the team, returning to a front three and giving Fer Lopez is first Premier League start were all done with the idea of making Wolves more attacking in front of the home fans.

But the decision to drop Andre again was baffling, while Matt Doherty and David Moller Wolfe were left out of the squad altogether.

For a £10million summer signing to be omitted from the squad in the fifth game of the campaign shows just how poor Wolves' summer recruitment was and they are paying the price for it.

Wolves had the perfect start on Saturday too when they took the lead in the eighth minute.

Lopez found Ladislav Krejci's midfield run and the summer signing smashed the ball into the back of the net. Molineux was joyous as Wolves led for the first time in the league this season.