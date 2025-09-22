"It's my responsibility" - Wolves boss opens up on Leeds defeat and calls for togetherness
Vitor Pereira insists he takes full responsibility for Wolves' dismal defeat to Leeds as he calls for supporters and the club to 'be together'.
Wolves remain bottom of the Premier League on zero points after a fifth straight loss, this time losing 3-1 to newly-promoted Leeds at Molineux.
It was a performance full of mistakes but Pereira refuses to lay the blame with his players.
"It's my responsibility," Pereira said.
"We worked a lot with them. We are talking about players that worked a lot in training to not commit mistakes, to be man to man without fear.
"But in the end, in one second, we concede two goals that we can avoid.
"It's a difficult time for us, but I know the way to increase, it's to work.
"Mentally I think we need a result to give us the confidence to not commit easy mistakes, to have more confidence in the box to score and sometimes it just takes a result to change everything."