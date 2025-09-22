"It's my responsibility" - Wolves boss opens up on Leeds defeat and calls for togetherness

Wolves remain bottom of the Premier League on zero points after a fifth straight loss, this time losing 3-1 to newly-promoted Leeds at Molineux.

It was a performance full of mistakes but Pereira refuses to lay the blame with his players.

"It's my responsibility," Pereira said.

"We worked a lot with them. We are talking about players that worked a lot in training to not commit mistakes, to be man to man without fear.

"But in the end, in one second, we concede two goals that we can avoid.

"It's a difficult time for us, but I know the way to increase, it's to work.

"Mentally I think we need a result to give us the confidence to not commit easy mistakes, to have more confidence in the box to score and sometimes it just takes a result to change everything."