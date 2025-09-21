Wolves Fans' Verdict v Leeds: Wolves in huge trouble after shocking defeat

Cameron Smith

Home games against Leeds are the kind Wolves must win to stay in the Premier League. Falling seven points behind them at this stage is deeply concerning.

What stings most is the manner of defeat. After a bright start, Wolves simply let Leeds dictate play.

The goals conceded were soft and careless - the kind that make a side look out of its depth in the top-flight.

Everyone knows Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s threat in the air, yet Jayden Bogle was given acres of space to cross for the opener.

The second came from another moment of naivety, gifting Leeds a free-kick in a dangerous area.

By full-time, Wolves looked beaten in every sense - heads dropped, energy gone, confidence shot. Five games in, this already feels like a team staring at relegation.

The bigger issue is a lack of goals. Fer Lopez was the only spark in the first half, but his withdrawal left Wolves relying on hopeful Hugo Bueno deliveries to Strand Larsen or Tolu - a plan that never troubled a resolute Leeds defence that looked comfortable defending a two-goal lead.

Supporters pay extortionate prices to watch this, and like many others, I can’t help but question every day whether renewing my season ticket was the right call.

Harry Lee

Where do we go from here? Fresh from the signing of a new three year deal, Pereira spoke about being united as one, suffering together with the ambition to make the supporters proud. The timing of the extension to Pereira’s contract could not be worse, with his words clearly falling on deaf ears with the players at least.

Despite the bright opening to the game with a very well worked goal, the Wolves XI once again was impacted by the amount of changes made, a lack of understanding between players is very telling. No patterns of play seem to exist and you’d struggle to find a Wolves who could describe our style of play (other than lumping it in the second half).

The lack of leadership is clear to everyone, right from the top with Jeff Shi - handing the reigns to Pereira, allowing him to bring in Teti to oversee an utterly shambolic transfer window.

Pereira is ultimately selecting the team however, with Agbadou seemingly undropable despite the numerous goal conceding mistakes he’s made in every Premier League game so far. Despite dominating the ball all second half we’d took our most creative player off at the break in Fer Lopez. The lack of any winger in the squad is painful to watch in these sorts of games, with no ability to beat a man Wolves simply struggle to open up a game.

With Spurs and Brighton up next in the league, you struggle to see where the next point comes from. The Derby County record low points total seems genuinely at risk right now.

The calls for going all in for Nuno will amplify, but why would he want to take this step down from his recent successes? Jeff Shi went public stating Nuno was lucky at his time with the club, but there’s one thing for sure Jeff would be the lucky one to have Nuno at Wolves for a second term.

Matt Gallimore