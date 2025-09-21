The New Saints are back on top of the table

Saints returned from the capital with three points after beating Cardiff Metropolitan University 3-1 on Friday night.

Danny Davies, Ben Wilson and Rory Holden were on target for TNS in the first half.

The Park Hall side ended the weekend top of the table on goal difference after Caernarfon Town, the previous leaders, lost 2-1 at home to third-placed Penybont on Saturday.

“I thought first half was the best we’ve been all season,” said head coach Harrison, reflecting on his side’s third league win in a row. "We were outstanding, very, very, very good. Moved the ball really well, some great inter-play, great link up play.

“I think we got six or seven corners in the first half, numerous crosses, numerous opportunities. Yes, first half I thought we were outstanding.

"First 10, 15 minutes of the second half we’ve carried it on and then took the foot off the pedal a little bit the last half hour and seen the game out, so from that point of view I’d ideally want it 94 minutes, I think the game was all together, I’d want to play like that for 94 minutes, like we did, but certainly the first 55 to 60 minutes we were really good, as good as what we’ve been this season.”

Defender Davies gave Saints a 14th-minute lead when he turned in a corner from Dominic Corness.

Former TNS striker Adam Roscrow quickly pulled the hosts level after being set up by Fumpa Mwandwe, before Wilson restored the lead for the visitors with a finish high into the net.

Holden made it 3-1 in stoppage time at the end of the first half when he converted Ryan Brobbel’s cross from the left.

TNS are at home to ninth-placed Flint Town United tomorrow night (7.45pm).