Telford boss Wilkin felt his men deserved a reward

A first-half penalty from former Bucks trialist Austin Samuels condemned them to a 1-0 National North League defeat, but Wilkin was encouraged by certain aspects of the visitors' performance.

“At least a point," was Wilkin's reply to whether he felt his men should have pocketed something from their trip north.

"We pretty much dominated the ball again, but we haven't done the one thing you need to, and that is to stick the ball in the back of the net.

"We've had some good moments, a couple of fantastic opportunities in the first half.

"The goalie made a good save on one, and then we missed a tight one. I think we had the two best moments of the first half."

But the key moment came just before half-time when ex-Wolves striker Samuels chased a hopeful through ball and came into contact with keeper Josh Gracey, with referee David Jones pointing to the spot.

Samuels then successfully converted with the hosts then going on to frustrate Wilkin's side as they chased an equaliser.

“Yes, it's a tough one to take because of the dominance that we've shown with the ball," added Wilkin."I wouldn't be happy with the result, but I'm fairly content with the performance we've shown out there."Then, for the game to be divided on what I would feel is a bit of a dubious penalty... I'd need to see it again, but I thought it was a little bit dubious at the time.”

The defeat left Bucks sitting 19th in the table.