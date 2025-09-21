Shropshire Star
Shrewsbury Town player ratings after new low at Harrogate

Player ratings after Shrewsbury Town lost 2-0 at Harrogate on Saturday.

By Ollie Westbury
Tommy McDermott of Shrewsbury Town

ELYH HARRISON

Good with his hands, but he was so careless in possession of the ball, giving it away and inviting pressure on his team.

Struggled: 5

TOM SANG

Had a difficult first half against the tricky and dangerous Reece Smith for the hosts, and moved into midfield late on.

Off: 5

SAM STUBBS

Went off with an injury shortly after half-time, and then Salop proceeded to hit the self-destruct button. If he is out for a period of time, then they are going to miss him.

Helpless: 6

TOM ANDERSON

Similar to Stubbs, Shrewsbury capitulated when the two senior centre-backs went off.

Injured: 6

