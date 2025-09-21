Shrewsbury Town player ratings after new low at Harrogate
Player ratings after Shrewsbury Town lost 2-0 at Harrogate on Saturday.
Plus
Published
ELYH HARRISON
Good with his hands, but he was so careless in possession of the ball, giving it away and inviting pressure on his team.
Struggled: 5
TOM SANG
Had a difficult first half against the tricky and dangerous Reece Smith for the hosts, and moved into midfield late on.
Off: 5
SAM STUBBS
Went off with an injury shortly after half-time, and then Salop proceeded to hit the self-destruct button. If he is out for a period of time, then they are going to miss him.
Helpless: 6
TOM ANDERSON
Similar to Stubbs, Shrewsbury capitulated when the two senior centre-backs went off.
Injured: 6