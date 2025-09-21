Non-league round-up: Shifnal secure comeback FA Trophy win as Whitchurch Alport lose in league action

The hosts created the first chance in the fourth minute when Kyle Bennett’s superb through ball found Abdulrasaq Alamu-Tajudeen on the left, but his angled shot was well saved by Felix Annan in the visitors’ goal.

Kev Monteiro headed over from Jack Loughran’s cross after 12 minutes as the hosts pushed forward, while Carlton hit back and Oliver Clark met a cross at the far post on 17 minutes, but he was unable to direct the ball on target.

The visitors took the lead after 35 minutes when the home defence was caught out by a long ball, which was played inside for Niall Davie, who netted from 10 yards.

Kieren Watson had the chance to double the lead in the 42nd minute, but his 20-yard shot was straight at Andy Wycherley.

Shifnal endured a difficult first half but turned on the style after the break and they equalised on the hour.

Jarman crossed the ball from deep on the left, picking out Roman Allen, who headed home on his debut.

Shifnal dominated the game from then on and in the 77th minute, a corner was played out to substitute Jack Hodnett, who brought a fine save from Annan as he turned the ball round the post for another corner. This was played out to Josh Green, who fired into the top corner of the net from the edge of the penalty area.

That was enough to earn Shifnal a place in the next round of the competition.

In the Midland League Premier Division, Whitchurch Alport fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Abbey Hulton United, after a 15th minute goal from Matthew Bell.

In FA Vase action, AFC Bridgnorth were on the wrong end of a seven-goal thriller at Stafford Town.

Tommy McNally for Whitchurch Alport (Picture: Liam Pritchard)

Tray Powell gave the Shropshire side a third-minute lead but it did not last long as Stafford equalised through Michael Williams.

The hosts then took the lead 10 minutes before half-time through Max Chimines and extended it to 3-1 through Matt Hearsey shortly after the half-time break.

Bridgnorth pulled a goal back in the 62nd minute but Joe Perry lobbed the goalkeeper with a header in the 83rd minute to restore Stafford's two goal advantage.

Bridgnorth scored again four minutes from time but it ended up being a consolation goal as they were knocked out of the competition.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Telford Town put in a five star performance with a 5-0 win at Wolverhampton Casuals.

Eshan Greer's 40th minute finish gave Telford a 1-0 lead at half-time, but it was in the second 45 that they turned on the style.

Goals from Alex Hughes, William Evans, Andrew Nicol and an own goal made it a dominant victory for the visitors.

Freddie Bishton for Whitchurch Alport (Picture: Liam Pritchard)

Elsewhere in the league, Market Drayton Town and Shawbury United played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Jamie King gave Shawbury the lead before Sam Preece quickly equalised.

King scored again to recover the advantage, before Harry Minshall and Archie Russell both netted to give Drayton a half-time lead.

King finished off his hat-trick in the 66th minute to rescue a point.

Elsewhere, Allscott Heath lost 1-0 to Lye Town in the FA Vase thanks to an Ari-J Shaw penalty, while Haughmond were smashed 7-1 by Gornal Athletic in the competition.

In the Hellenic League Division One, Ludlow Town won 2-1 at Brimscombe & Thrupp.