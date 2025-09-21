Michael Appleton urges togetherness at Shrewsbury

Salop were beaten for the sixth time this season at the weekend on their first visit to the Exercise Stadium by struggling Harrogate.

The hosts had lost their last four games before the visit of Salop, but Appleton’s men were comfortably beaten in the end, with the clash ending 2-0.

The Shropshire side find themselves with five points from nine games with a double relegation seemingly more and more likely.

The Town boss is aware of the club’s struggles but insists everyone must come together if they are to get out of their current predicament.

“I'm obviously concerned and bothered about it,” he said. “I hope the players and everyone else is as much as I am. If that's the case, then we'll pull ourselves away from it.

“There's no point just me being concerned and me being disappointed and angry about it. I need people around me to do the exact same thing.

“We have to come together as a club. We have to come together as a group.”

Despite the club’s challenging form this season, and in 2025 on the whole, 621 supporters made the journey to North Yorkshire to support.

And Appleton could not speak highly enough of the club’s loyal fanbase.

“The fans at the weekend were absolutely fantastic,” he said. “They certainly surprised me in terms of the numbers that travelled, and they give everything that the players would want and need.

“From an away point of view, they got right behind the players. And, you know, unfortunately, we come up short.

“They're the ones that, like I say, I feel disappointed for more than anything. And, you know, ultimately, we've got to come together as a group and make sure that we give them better days than what they've had.

“We will go at it again with the players and make sure to get them up for the game and up for the week ahead. It is going to be a big game, an important game against a team that has been well backed this summer.”

Salop have another clear week on the training pitch ahead of another game at the Croud Meadow next weekend - a place they have not won in the league yet - they welcome MK Dons.