Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Leeds as one gets 2/10

Jose Sa

The goalkeeper was not directly at fault for any of the three goals, but could have done better with each of them.

Poor: 4

Jackson Tchatchoua

The wing-back was industrious and hard working but lacked some quality with his final ball as Wolves chased the game.

Industrious: 5

Emmanuel Agbadou

It was a disastrous afternoon for Agbadou who made another terrible mistake for the third goal and displayed poor body language in the second half.

Disaster: 2

Yerson Mosquera

The defender has to do better for Leeds' opening goal, but he hardly got off the ground as Calvert-Lewin beat him in the air.

Mistake: 3