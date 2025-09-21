Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Leeds as one gets 2/10
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the defeat to Leeds.
By Liam Keen
By Liam Keen
Jose Sa
The goalkeeper was not directly at fault for any of the three goals, but could have done better with each of them.
Poor: 4
Jackson Tchatchoua
The wing-back was industrious and hard working but lacked some quality with his final ball as Wolves chased the game.
Industrious: 5
Emmanuel Agbadou
It was a disastrous afternoon for Agbadou who made another terrible mistake for the third goal and displayed poor body language in the second half.
Disaster: 2
Yerson Mosquera
The defender has to do better for Leeds' opening goal, but he hardly got off the ground as Calvert-Lewin beat him in the air.
Mistake: 3