Zoe Gilbody celebrated for her incredible athletics achievements

The youngster was awarded a special vest to mark the achievement of winning six English Schools athletics titles.

The picture shows Dan Roycroft, chair of the Shropshire Schools Athletic Association (left), and the English Schools Vice President Roger Michell (right) with Gilbody in the centre holding a framed Shropshire vest for her sensational performances.

The presentation was made at Hadley Learning Community, with Gilbody set to begin further education at Leeds later this year.

In 2025, she won two English Schools titles, emerging victorious in the Cross Country Championships in Sussex back in March, winning the senior girls crown, and also winning the 3000m title at the Track and Field Championships in July.

For the accolade, she was presented with the Cavan Cup for the Shropshire performance at those championships.

Gilbody was a pupil at Thomas Telford Sixth Form until she left this summer.

No other Shropshire girl has ever won one cross-country title, and no other Shropshire athlete has ever won six English Schools titles during their secondary school years.