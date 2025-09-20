Wolves supporters' club set to celebrate 50th birthday

Daventry Wolves will mark its half century with a special event at Molineux on the night before the Premier League fixture against Brighton, looking back on five decades of following the gold and black.

John Richards, Kenny Hibbitt, Graham Turner and Mark McGhee are already among those to have booked their place at the event, which is also co-inciding with the release of a new book charting the supporters’ club’s history.

Written by Chris Cox, founder member and chairman of Daventry Wolves, along with well-known Wolves author Clive Corbett, the 800-page book tells the story of members past and present as well as featuring contributions from many Molineux stars of recent years.

“We’re looking forward to marking 50 years of Daventry Wolves, which is a chance not only to celebrate but also reconnect with members who may have lapsed and even welcome new members to see what we’re about,” said Cox.

“We never set out to conquer the world, but instead to build a community around Wolves and enjoy travelling together to games.

“It started where we drink in the Dun Cow pub in Daventry, from where I used to travel to Coventry to go to games by train with London Wolves.

“When I got back to the pub, we started chatting and wondered why we didn’t do something like that ourselves, and so the club was formed.

“There was a swanky restaurant within the pub, and another founder member Richard Meacock decided that we should save 15 pence a week, the price of a pint, and at the end of the season we had enough for a nice meal.

“And that’s how it all started!”

Launched in 1975, a season which finished in relegation, and with skipper Mike Bailey attending the first annual dinner, Wolves bounced straight back with promotion the following year, and Bailey came along to referee a match between Daventry and London Wolves on a wet and miserable afternoon.

So much history has followed as members have shared a passion for Wolves with that for real ale, and so many recollections are included within the new book entitled DDCWWFCSC – The First 50 years, from which £5 from every sale with go to Cancer Research.

DDCWWFCSC stands for Daventry Dun Cow Wolverhampton Wanderers Supporters Club, and the book, described by Corbett as a ‘social history’, features contributions from the likes of Richards, Turner, Wille Carr, Matt Murray, Neil Emblen, John Humphrey, Don Goodman, Kevin Foley and Rob Edwards.

Anyone interested in attending the 50th anniversary dinner on October 4th, or purchasing a copy of the book, can email ddcwwfcsc@hotmail.co.uk