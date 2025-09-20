Wolves 1 Leeds 3 - Report

The crunch clash got off to a perfect start for the hosts when Ladislav Krejci netted his first goal on his Molineux debut.

But quickfire goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor put the visitors firmly in control.

Wolves’ weak defence and toothless attack was being highlighted in front of their own fans as they slipped to five consecutive Premier League defeats.

Analysis

Vitor Pereira made four changes from the team that lost to Newcastle last time out.

Among them was Fer Lopez, who came in for his first Premier League start.

Andre was dropped to the bench, while Matt Doherty and summer signing David Moller Wolfe were not included in the squad.

Leeds had the first opening in the game when Gabriel Gudmundsson got to the byline and put a dangerous ball across goal.

But it was Wolves that landed the first blow with a huge goal after eight minutes. Krejci made an intelligent midfield run and was found by an excellent Lopez ball, before finishing calmly.

The next 20 minutes was pretty uneventful as both sides played passively and at a slow pace, until Leeds hit back with a goal from nowhere.

Jayden Bogle swung in a deep cross and Yerson Mosquera failed to deal with Calvert-Lewin, who looped a header over Jose Sa.

It then got even worse for Wolves when Leeds took the lead. A needless Krejci foul gave them a free-kick on the edge of the box and Stach stepped up to smash it into the top corner.

Wolves were all at sea and conceded a third completely of their own making when Emmanuel Agbadou gave the ball away, Leeds broke forward and Okafor slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Wolves entered half-time to a chorus of boos at Molineux.

They started the second half on top, with Leeds happy to defend their lead, and had a big chance when Tolu Arokodare nodded the ball down for Marshall Munetsi, who forced Karl Darlow into a save.

After 65 minutes some of the body language from Wolves players were laughable and they were struggling to create any big chances, as the fans started chanting against owners Fosun and chairman Jeff Shi.

Wolves created next to nothing in the closing stages as they fell to defeat.

Key Moments

GOAL 8 Krejci fires Wolves into the lead

GOAL 31 Calvert-Lewin heads Leeds level

GOAL 39 Stach smashes a free-kick into the top corner

GOAL 45 Okafor makes it 3-1

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Tchatchoua, Agbadou, Mosquera (Arias, 73), Toti (Andre, 73), R.Gomes (H.Bueno, 45), Krejci, J.Gomes, Bellegarde (Munetsi, 45), Lopez (Larsen, 45), Arokodare.

Subs not used: Johnstone, S.Bueno, Hoever, Hwang.

Leeds: Darlow, Bogle (Justin, 83), Gudmundsson, Rodon, Struijk, Ampadu, Longstaff (Tanaka, 83), Stach, Aaronson (Gray, 91), Okafor (Harrison, 70), Calvert-Lewin (Nmecha, 91).

Subs not used: Meslier, Bijol, Gruev, Piroe.