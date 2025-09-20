Vitor Pereira opens up on contract talks and Wolves commitment

The head coach agreed a new three-year deal this week and committed his future to Wolves, as the club seek stability under his stewardship.

Pereira insists he is in it for the long haul and is determined to turn Wolves' fortunes around after four consecutive Premier League defeats.

"If I know that I will be here for 10 years then I will sign today," Pereira said.

"I'm in the best league in the world, in the position I want to be and I'm happy.

"The club embraced me and my staff as a family and the supporters too.

"This is a moment to fight together and show we have character, we are resilient and we will fight."

Some have criticised the timing of Pereira's new contract considering Wolves' poor start to the season.

Chairman Jeff Shi cited stability as the reason and Pereira says the mutual trust they share means the timing is irrelevant - but he also admits he must start to pick up results soon.