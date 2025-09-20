Vitor Pereira makes Wolves admission after Leeds defeat

The head coach made four changes to his side but it was not enough to inspire a positive performance as they were comfortably beaten 3-1 at Molineux.

Emmanuel Agbadou continued his poor start to the season with another error that led to a goal but Pereira defended the centre-back and admitted he is still working to figure out his best team.

Pereira said: "If I ask what our best first XI is, can you say? I am trying to find it.

"I'm trying to find the balance in the team.

"Last season Agbadou was one of the best players in our team. He gave us a lot.

"Today, in my opinion, he won every duel and did a lot of good things, but in the end, in our mind, we have one mistake.

"But every time we make a mistake, if I start saying 'it's your fault' and I take their confidence that they need to play, it will be a disaster.