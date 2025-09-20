Steve Bull: Vitor Pereira's new contract is a great boost to Wolves

Nobody likes upset, people moving on or uncertainty and all we want is stability at Wolves.

We all know the job that he can do. Give him the tools and he will make us better.

He now has a team that he has to build from fresh and I'd back him to get the results we need.

He's a very good coach who has earned our trust and he now needs support.

We all have to get behind Pereira and the players, especially when we have players that are new to the Premier League because it's so hard to get into the rhythm of the top flight.

In another five or six games - hopefully with some wins under our belt - I think we'll be bigger and stronger.