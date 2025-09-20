Sam Clucas happy to be helping Shrewsbury Town in wing-back role

The veteran midfielder joined the club this summer and started the season playing in the heart of Town’s midfield.

However, with Salop struggling to deliver the results they needed in the opening weeks of the season, head coach Michael Appleton has moved him to play at left wing-back, a position in which he has excelled so far.

“Enjoying won't be the word, but as long as I'm out playing football, I'm happy,” he said.

“I've had this conversation with the manager. He knows my preferences. But, like I say, the last few years and how my career's gone, if I'm out playing football, I just want to play.

“I love the game. That's why I'm still in it. And if I'm out on that pitch kicking the ball around, then I'm more than happy to do it.

“I do like scoring and getting further up the pitch. But probably the other side, the defending side, I don't enjoy too much. But, yeah, it is what it is.

“I'm playing there at the moment. And we seem to be playing well as a team. So, if that's where the manager wants to play me, then I'll stay there.”

Clucas scored his first Salop goal in the win over Barnet. He then made it two in two against Salford last weekend.

“I grew up as a striker,” he continued. “So I spent all my early days and I've always played higher up the pitch. It's only been the last few years, really, which I've played in a deeper role in midfield.

“So, I do enjoy chipping in with goals and assists. Like I said before, it's the defending side I don't like. But as a wing-back, you don't really have to do that.

“That's not my game. But now, if I get on the score sheet and help us get some more points on the board, then hopefully I can do that.

“There were a few rumours going about that I meant it (his first goal against Barnet). Or that I said that I meant it. I didn't.

“It was a cross. It skewed off my foot. I'll be honest with you about that.

“Obviously, I meant the other one last week. But, like I said, it's nice to get on the score sheet. I want to do that.

“I want to chip in. I want to get high up the pitch. I think that shows how I play when I am at the wing-back.

“I want to create chances and get in the box. So, hopefully that can continue. Like I said before, we get the ball in the final third now a lot more.

“We look like we're going to score and be dangerous. So, it gives me more impetus to get up there because I know I'm going to get chances.”