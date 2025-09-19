Wolves v Leeds preview: A huge opportunity for Wolves to get off the mark

A defeat does not result in relegation, it is not season-defining in that respect, but come May it is games like this that could be the difference.

The importance of the game, in just the fifth match of the Premier League season, comes down to Wolves' poor start that has seen them lose the opening four games and sit bottom of the table on zero points.

Leeds have one win and one draw from their four games, putting them on four points in 16th place, but the newly-promoted side have shown signs of being a team that will compete to stay up this season.

As a result, it can be classed as nothing but a massive game for both sides.

Vitor Pereira retains the faith and support of the Wolves hierarchy and is close to agreeing a new contract until 2028 and despite some discontent among the fans, a large portion still back Pereira to deliver.

The feeling towards owners Fosun and club chairman Jeff Shi is very different and supporters will keep making their voices heard on that front.