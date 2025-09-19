Wolves receive injury boost ahead of Leeds clash

The striker has missed the last two games with an Achilles issue as Wolves slumped to four consecutive Premier League defeats.

But on the eve of the club's huge match at Molineux against Leeds, head coach Vitor Pereira has now confirmed the Norwegian will be back in action.

"Yesterday (Thursday) he trained with the team," Pereira said.

"I hope he can help us (against Leeds), of course not for 90 minutes, but for some period in the game.

"This is the information I have from the medical department."

Larsen has also now agreed a new five year contract, with a year option, in a move that was welcomed by the head coach.

"It's very important," Pereira added.

"If we want to increase our level and take another step, we need this kind of player.

"It's not only about technical and tactical (ability), it's about the spirit and the personality.

"He's very important for us and it's very, very good news for us."