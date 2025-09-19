University challenge for The New Saints in Cardiff - big-match preview

Saints travel to South Wales in second place in the JD Cymru Premier table, three points behind leaders Caernarfon Town.

The Park Hall side extended their unbeaten run in the league to six games with a 6-0 home win over Llanelli Town last Saturday as Harrison celebrated his 400th match in charge of TNS.

Cardiff Met, managed by Ryan Jenkins, are yet to win in the league this season and have drawn five of their seven games, including last weekend’s 1-1 scoreline at Connah’s Quay Nomads.

“Ryan’s got them well organised,” said TNS head coach Harrison. “They work really hard, they’re fit. They’re very innovative with set plays and formations.

“It’s always a challenge going down to Cardiff Met and it will be again on Friday.

“We’re going in good form. Obviously, Cardiff Met had a really good result away from home on Saturday at Connah’s Quay, so both teams will be going in with a bit of confidence.

“But it’s a game that we’re going to do everything we can preparation wise to keep our winning run going.”

Harrison added TNS duo Josh Daniels and Jordan Marshall have both returned to training.

He said: “Marshy’s obviously been out for a little bit, but JD’s had a couple of little setbacks with his recovery from his ankle reconstruction, which we expect along the way.

“He’s been out for seven, eight months so there’s going to be little niggles along the way. He had a little bit of a tight groin, so we gave him a few days rest.

“But he’s back in the squad, back in the frame to play and back training fully with the first team, as is Jordan Marshall as well.”

