"They start to understand what we demand" - Vitor Pereira laying foundations to improve Wolves

The club lost Matheus Cunha, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Nelson Semedo and Pablo Sarabia this summer - alongside some other fringe players - and eventually welcomed six new signings, spending more than £100million but still making a small net profit.

Most of Wolves' signings came later in the transfer window once the season had already begun, while players such as Jorgen Strand Larsen were attracting interest from other clubs.

Pereira has welcomed the end of the transfer window - as he believes the uncertainty over players' futures has not helped his cause to build relationships in the squad.

"When you feel you are working with the players and they don't know what will happen, if they stay or if they go, it's very difficult to connect them," the head coach said.

"Not only tactically, but emotionally and mentally.