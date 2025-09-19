The New Saints: Adam Wilson returns to TNS

The winger first arrived at Park Hall back in 2022 when he joined on loan from Newcastle United - with his first season being a breakthrough year.

In 2023, Wilson signed for League One, then League Two, club Bradford City, but 12 months later he returned to Park Hall for a second loan spell.

Speaking after joining for a third time, he said: “This club has always felt like home to me.

“From the moment I first arrived, I’ve had a great connection with the fans, the staff, and the players.

“Coming back last season on loan reminded me just how special it is to play here, and I’m absolutely buzzing to be back permanently. I’m excited for what’s to come and can’t wait to get going again.”​

Head coach, Craig Harrison, said: “We were very keen to bring Adam in permanently at the end of last season, but with a year still left on his contract at Bradford – and them earning promotion to League One – he understandably wanted to stay and give pre-season a real go.

“We know exactly what Adam brings to this team. He gives us another dynamic option out wide and is versatile enough to play on either flank or through the middle.”