Sinclair end half a century of hurt - bowls round-up

The Ketley club wrapped up their maiden Division One title on Friday night after moving 25 points clear with just one game left.

An 11-2 home win over near neighbours Hadley USC 11-2 sealed the deal and secured a ticket to the Shropshire Premier League play-offs next month.

And it was a particularly poignant evening for Peter Spragg, having been at the club since 1971 and being part of their first ever league title.

Tanners Shropshire League finals

Proud night for Frankwell, the Champagne Cup winners

The loyalty of one of its smaller clubs to the Shrewsbury crown green bowls scene has been rewarded with some silverware.

Frankwell got their hands on the Champagne Cup as the Tanners Shropshire League held its main knockout finals night at Meole Brace.

While mighty Castlefields were adding to their record of Tannner Cup triumphs on the No.1 green, Frankwell were simply continuing their fine season across the path.

The promotion-chasers beat Division Two rivals Albert Road Exiles 7-3 on games and by 43 shots on aggregate with Steve Haycocks (21-6) the best of their three single-figure card winners.

Steve Duckett (21-4) and Glyn Herbert (21-5) led the Castlefields rout of Tanner Cup rivals Battlefield 10-2 on games and by 88 chalks.

Winter leagues

Thoughts are already turning to the closed season for two Shropshire bowling clubs as they countdown to the launch of their winter leagues.

A second winter campaign on the artificial green at Allscott Heath will start on Monday, October 13 – exactly the same date as a new promotion at the nearby Sir John Bayley Club.

“We still have places available to join season two of our Allscott Heath Winter League,” said bowls club chairman Chris Hayward, who can be contacted on 07815 683302 for those interested in the four-a-side league.

Matches will start at 7pm with half an hour practice available and the champions are set to receive £800 if 16 teams enter, the deadline to do so being October 1.

Just one of the 10 places in the Bayley competition is available with four singles-one doubles fixtures all on the top green at the Wellington club, the joint organiser being Rob Burroughs (07901 229623).

Named in memory of late club legend Norman Harvey, matches will run until December, the winners receiving £500, with sides from Castlefields, Horsehay, Broseley, Wem USC, Wrockwardine Wood and Edgmond already in the mix.