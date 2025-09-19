Shrewsbury Town: Michael Appleton identifies ways to make Isaac England even better

The 17-year-old has demonstrated his huge potential on more than one occasion so far this season.

Just last weekend, after he came on at half-time, he played a brilliant ball forward to create a Town equaliser, which Sam Clucas exquisitely finished off.

Yet while there are so many positive aspects to his game, the Salop head coach says he is going to help the youngster understand his position more and improve his mobility.

“Isaac was good last weekend,” he said. “The good thing is that everyone will see the pass and talk about that.

“Rightly so, because it was a wonderful pass.