Shrewsbury Town: Chuks Aneke ready to make an impact

The forward, who signed ahead of Salop’s game against Salford last weekend, has been building up his fitness at their Sundorne Castle training ground after arriving as a free agent.

Michael Appleton has revealed the 32-year-old is ready to go ahead of Town’s trip to Harrogate in League Two.

He said: “Chucks has done great this week and he will be in the squad.

“We've had a full week with him. He's the type of person that needs his training to be tapered and monitored because of what he brings to the squad and to the team.

“We've done that with him and we'll continue to do that with him.

“The more training sessions he has, the bits of games that he gets, he'll get fitter and stronger. I'm sure in the coming months we'll see what he's all about.”

Salop boss Appleton is experiencing headaches with his team selection at the moment, with the boss saying he will have to leave a couple of players out of the squad for the trip to North Yorkshire.

“I've not had them for a while,” Appleton said about selection headaches. “That's when I'm at my happiest.

“Like I say, difficult conversations are part and parcel of the job, but I'd rather be having difficult conversations, knowing that I'm going to benefit from it and the team's going to benefit from it.

“The club's going to benefit and the fans are going to benefit from it, rather than thinking, where are my options, what can I do, how can I change things?”