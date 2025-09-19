"He's not an actor" - Wolves boss reacts as Jorgen Strand Larsen signs new contract

Wolves have now announced Larsen's new five-year contract, with a club option to extend it by a further year, after they turned down two bids from Newcastle for the forward in the summer.

Larsen has missed the last two games with an Achilles issue but is now back in contention to play against Leeds tomorrow and Pereira is not worried about the Norwegian's commitment to Wolves.

"This is someone that has true character," Pereira said of Larsen.

"He's not an actor, he has a good spirit.

"I really believe if he didn't have this injury, he was in the condition to help us, because this is not the kind of player to stop training. This is not his spirit."

The striker's return to action is a huge boost for struggling Wolves, who have also agreed a contract that does not include a release clause, despite some negotiations over having one.

For the head coach, his focus is on getting Larsen back into the team and helping move Wolves back up the table.

"Jorgen has a strong character and he likes being here, he likes his team-mates and he likes the club," Pereira added.

"Of course he has ambition and I think it's a good quality, not a bad quality.

"He's not someone that says 'that's enough for me', he wants more and more. He wants to score more goals.

"He got this injury in the Achilles tendon and in between he has this possibility (at Newcastle), and now they have an agreement to sign a new contract and for me it's very good news.

"For us, for the supporters, for everybody at the club."

The player himself has also outlined his commitment to Wolves and insists he is raring to go.

Larsen said: “I’ve been incredibly happy here at Wolves. Signing a new deal shows that my commitment is here, I’m happy here, I love all my friends and team-mates, the fans are amazing, and we just want to make it a better season than last year.

“I’ve signed a new deal, more years at Wolves, which is perfect for me – the club’s happy, I’m happy myself, so I’m ready to get back on the pitch now. The most important thing for me is to come back to the pitch and for us to start winning and get out of the bad start we had.

“Everyone knows how happy I am when I’m on the pitch, scoring goals. As players we need to build a strong team and a good atmosphere to make sure we have the whole city and ground with us every time we play at Molineux.”