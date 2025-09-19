Harrogate v Shrewsbury preview: Huge clash in North Yorkshire

It has been a difficult start to the campaign for Michael Appleton and his men - they have taken five points from the eight games they have played.

The Sulphurites started the season well with two wins and two draws in their opening four League Two encounters.

Yet they too are in pretty bleak form, having lost four matches in a row.

Town started last campaign in a similar vein to this season, and they need to get their engines in gear and get some points on the board before they hit the 10-game mark - which is a good yard stick for where a team is at.

Chuks Aneke has been signed as a free agent and he will be close to being ready for the match against Harrogate, and the Town head coach is ‘excited’ by the impact he might have.

​"We're excited,” he said. “He is a good footballer and someone who I have a lot of respect for. He plays the game in a certain way.