Exclusive: Jorgen Strand Larsen agrees new Wolves contract

The striker is set to be rewarded with a new and improved deal, without a release clause, after Wolves turned down two approaches from Newcastle United in the summer.

The Magpies had bids of £50million and £55million rejected and were preparing a third bid of £60million that was never officially made.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi adopted a hard line stance that Larsen was not for sale in the transfer window and the club turned down all of Newcastle's official advances.

Talks then opened between the club and the player's representatives early last week over a new deal on improved wages.