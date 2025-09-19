Bridgnorth lose star striker, but Ludlow hope to welcome theirs back - non-league previews

Wardle has joined Midland League Division One rivals, and league leaders, Gornal Athletic after they served a seven-day notice of approach for him last week.

And now boss Jack Griffiths, who saw his side edged out in a seven-goal thriller at home to Bilston Town in midweek, is looking to fill the striking void.

"We are hoping to get two strikers in, we are in talks at the moment,” said Griffiths, whose side head to Stafford Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase tomorrow (3pm). “They are really good players, to be fair. They are young, enthusiastic and know where the back of the net is.

“We have to replace what we have lost with Reagan leaving. It might surprise a few people if we can get them in."

Elsewhere in the FA Vase second qualifying round, Allscott Heath and Haughmond travel to the Black Country tomorrow (3pm) to face Lye Town and Gornal Athletic, respectively.

One club hoping to welcome back their star striker this weekend is Ludlow Town.

Ryan Clarke has been sidelined after breaking his wrist in the opening Hellenic League game of the season at home to Newent.

But last season’s top goalscorer was due to have the plaster removed this week and boss Sean Evans is keeping his fingers crossed he will be for the trip to face a Brimscombe & Thrupp, who sit seventh in the Division One table, one place above Ludlow.

“Ryan is due to see a specialist and I am hopeful he will be available for Saturday,” said Evans. “It will be a big boost to have him back, especially as another of our strikers, Ryan Lewis, picked up an injury last Saturday."

Shifnal Town continue their first FA Trophy campaign at home to Carlton in the second qualifying round tomorrow (3pm), while Whitchurch Alport are in Midland Premier action at home to Abbey Hulton United tonight (7.45pm).

Market Drayton Town also have a Friday night fixture as they play host to county rivals Shawbury United in North West Counties League First Division South (7.45pm).

Boss Dan Dawson has told his Drayton side that cutting out the errors will lead to success – and turning around poor Shropshire derby form.

County clashes have been miserable for Dawson's troops so far this term, following on from some forgettable defeats last season.

Friday's visitors Shawbury were 3-2 home winners over Town in the second game of the season in late July. Drayton also lost 3-1 at home to Allscott Heath last Saturday and were dumped out of the FA Vase by Haughmond.

"We are really frustrated," Dawson said of the Allscott defeat. "We were 1-0 up at half-time and played really well, we could've been two or three up. Again we play well, miss some good chances, and then give away a silly penalty with five minutes to go.

"It's the same thing – individual errors are costing us and we're not taking opportunities. When we pull together and cut those out, we win games, like we've seen in recent games.

"It's going to come down to individuals stepping up and showing what they are about, that's what they should be doing, making things happen, not making silly or mental errors because they are fatigued."

Drayton were also beaten 2-1 at Sandbach United on Tuesday night to leave them in the relegation zone.

At the other end of the table, second-placed Telford Town will look to build on a superb midweek win at Stafford Town when they travel to Wolverhampton Casuals tomorrow (3pm).

Josh Hesson and an Ellis Lynch double saw them roar back from 1-0 down to triumph 3-1 at last season's beaten play-off finalists.