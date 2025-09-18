Market Drayton Town boss bemoans sloppy errors with another derby on the horizon

Signs of a recovery from the Gingerbread Men were checked last weekend at home to county rivals Allscott Heath, who roared back from 1-0 down to stun Dawson's hosts 3-1.

The North West Counties First Division South boasts no shortage of Shropshire interest this season, however, and mid-table Shawbury United visit Greenfields to tackle lowly Drayton on Friday night.

County clashes have been miserable for Dawson's troops so far this term, following on from some forgettable defeats last term.

Friday's visitors Shawbury were 3-2 home winners over Town in the second game of the season in late July. As well as last weekend's Allscott reverse, Drayton were also dumped out of the FA Vase at home by Haughmond.

"We are really frustrated," Dawson said of the Allscott defeat. "We were 1-0 up at half-time and played really well, we could've been two or three up.

"Again we play well, miss some good chances, and then give away a silly penalty with five minutes to go.

"It's the same thing - individual errors are costing us and we're not taking opportunities. When we pull together and cut those out we win games, like we've seen in recent games.

"It's going to come down to individuals stepping up and showing what they are about, that's what they should be doing, making things happen, not making silly or mental errors because they are fatigued."



Sam Preece handed Drayton an early lead against Allscott but the damage was done by conceding a penalty at 1-1 with five minutes remaining.