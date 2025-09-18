Ludlow bowlers team up to win county competition - bowls round-up

It’s not very often Ludlow bowlers win a Shropshire Ladies association-run competition, but the Linney-Castle combination did just that at Telepost.

They defeated organiser Louise Cotton and her son Josh in Sunday’s final at the Shrewsbury club.

“Both played exceptionally well, even in the torrential rain for the final,” said Louise Cotton. “Eleven pairs took part with some excellent bowling before the weather worsened.”

That was a good turnout, given the clash of dates with the Trench Ladies Open and the Tanners Shropshire League’s mixed doubles at the nearby Prince Hotel.

Weekend agenda

Two big money competitions and a double dose of league knockout finals is on the Shropshire bowls agenda on Saturday.

Added prize money of £1,000 means the winners of the Stute Open Doubles at The Rhyn will pocket £600 as 32 pairs head to the Weston Rhyn club.

At the same time four Premier League men will head to Weaverham in Cheshire for the one-day Tony Whitney Memorial at Owley Wood.

Callum Wraight, Martin Gaut, Josh Cotton and Reece Farr all travel with the prospect of facing the likes of Greg Smith, Matt Gilmore and Lee Johnstone.

Bridgewater is the venue on Saturday night for the finals of the Whitchurch League’s Jubilee Doubles and consolation knockout at 7pm.

On the big green Victoria face Audlem B for the main trophy while Norton in Hales A and District D do battle for the consolation title.

Shrewsbury Senior Citizens Bowling League



Three of the closest finals possible graced the penultimate day of action in the Shrewsbury Senior Citizens Bowling League’s 2025 season.

Castlefields A won the main team knockout for the Dick Meryick Cup by beating lowly Division One rivals Prince of Wales Hotel by just four shots on Old Shrewsbury No.1, Wayne Rogers winning 21-6 in a 105-101 scoreline.

Bicton A had just one chalk to spare in defeating Shelton A to land the Ron Smout Cup on Meole Brace 1 as Rodger Oldcare’s 21-5 card proved vital.

And it was even closer as Llanymynech B edged out Old Shrewsbury B in the Sponsors Shield final on Meole 2 as it finished 99-99 on aggregate but they won it 4-2 on the most winners rule.

Forty eight hours later, on Wednesday, the President's Day was held at Meole with homester Jill Bishop scoring 70 points in the seven rounds of eight ends competition to pip Phil Wilkinson (Hadnall) on 64 and receive Bill Garratt Cup.