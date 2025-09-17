"We can cause different problems" - Wolves boss keen on wing-back experiment
Vitor Pereira believes inverted wing-backs could cause 'different problems' for Premier League opposition, but the Wolves boss will not take that risk with his centre-backs.
By Liam Keen
Among a number of surprises from his team selection against Newcastle at the weekend, Pereira also switched wing-backs Hugo Bueno and Rodrigo Gomes to play on the opposite flanks.
Pereira is prepared to invert his wing-backs and wingers in future games, but says he will not do the same with his back three.
"It's not easy to play as a defender on the left side with a right foot," Pereira said.
"Some players can do it, but in that position I prefer a left foot.