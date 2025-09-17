Rugby round-up: Newport (Salop) top Regional 1 Midlands with back-to-back wins

Bridgnorth also got off the mark for the campaign with a 24-17 home success over Bournville.

A hat-trick of penalties by Elliot Murphy in the first half was followed by tries from Jacob Tomkinson and Luke Brough either side of half-time to help secure maximum points for Bridgnorth.

Ludlow also secured their maiden victory of the new season with a narrow 27-26 triumph at Malvern in the Regional 2 Midlands West.

Tomos Person and Rhys Perkins scored early tries and Charles Doyle bagged a brace of tries, before two conversions and a penalty by Jack Lines sealed the win for Ludlow.

Whitchurch maintained their 100 per cent record after two games with a 22-21 victory in a tight contest against local rivals Newport (Salop) II in the Counties One Midlands West (North).

Harvey Leonard, Robert Leighton and Eliot Horton scored tries for Whitchurch, while Billy Parry bagged a pair of tries for Newport.

Telford Hornets remained pointless at the foot of the table after they were condemned to a 61-0 thrashing at the hands of Burntwood on home soil.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury failed to make it back-to-back wins, after falling to a 32-20 home defeat against Spartans (Midlands).

Iain Campbell, Andrew Charlesworth, Brooklyn Graham and Henry Martin scored the tries for Shrewsbury.

In the Counties Two Midlands West (West), Bridgnorth Bulls tasted victory for the first time this season with a 24-14 triumph at Luctonians III.

Elsewhere, Clee Hill suffered their first defeat after they were beaten 33-17 in Trentham.

Charlie Vlok and Marsden Humphries scored two tries each to guide Newport (Salop) II to a 39-24 win over local rivals Market Drayton in the Counties 3 Midlands West (North).

Oswestry fell to their first defeat after losing 44-33 at home against early league leaders Eccleshall.

Eliot Navarro's double and further tries from Ollie Davies, Mark Desogus, Thomas Harris and Evan Rowles helped lead Cleobury Mortimer to a 36-18 success at Bishop's Castle & Onny Valley.

Sid Gitterns was also in inspired form for Cleobury, registering a total of three conversions.

Whitchurch II started the season with successive wins in the Counties Four Midlands West (North) with a 22-15 away win over Burntwood.

Telford Hornets succumbed to a first defeat of the campaign after they were comfortably beaten 60-12 in Wednesbury.